It seems like Fall just started, oh wait it did...on Monday. But we're already talking winter as a strong, cold storm system gets ready to slam into the Pacific Northwest.

Impacts from this storm will be ranging and widespread but cold temperatures, gusty winds rain and snow will all be likely between tonight and Saturday. This is certain to be a shock to the system and a storm system that you won't want to catch you off-guard.

TIMING OUT THE STORM

This low-pressure storm system is currently in SW British Columbia. It will move south into the Pacific Northwest overnight and into Saturday. It's expected to then sit over the top of the Pacific Northwest, bringing impacts all weekend long, until it starts to move out on Monday.

IMPACTS:

Again, we are anticipating multiple impacts from this storm. So we're going to highlight them all here.

Wind: A Wind Advisory goes into place at 4AM on Saturday morning for the northern Panhandle of Idaho. Communities from near the Canadian border all the way to Coeur d'Alene will see winds starting to pick up early Saturday. Gusts up to 50mph will be possible in this area, and that could lead to power outages. Make sure you are prepared for that possibility. That wind advisory will remain in place until early Sunday morning as winds are expected to calm down below advisory levels.

Elsewhere across the Inland Northwest, winds will also be picking up into early Saturday morning, and look to remain gusty all day long on Saturday before calming down into Sunday morning. Winds in the Spokane area are expected to gust up to 35mph throughout the day on Saturday.

Snow: The heaviest snow is expected in the higher elevations, mainly above 3,000'. A Winter Storm Warning is in place for these locations across Northeast Washington and the Idaho Panhandle. Some mountain locations in the N. Panhandle could see 10-18" of snow through Sunday, making travel in mountain areas very difficult.