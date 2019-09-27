It seems like Fall just started, oh wait it did...on Monday. But we're already talking winter as a strong, cold storm system gets ready to slam into the Pacific Northwest.
Impacts from this storm will be ranging and widespread but cold temperatures, gusty winds rain and snow will all be likely between tonight and Saturday. This is certain to be a shock to the system and a storm system that you won't want to catch you off-guard.
TIMING OUT THE STORM
This low-pressure storm system is currently in SW British Columbia. It will move south into the Pacific Northwest overnight and into Saturday. It's expected to then sit over the top of the Pacific Northwest, bringing impacts all weekend long, until it starts to move out on Monday.
IMPACTS:
Again, we are anticipating multiple impacts from this storm. So we're going to highlight them all here.
Wind: A Wind Advisory goes into place at 4AM on Saturday morning for the northern Panhandle of Idaho. Communities from near the Canadian border all the way to Coeur d'Alene will see winds starting to pick up early Saturday. Gusts up to 50mph will be possible in this area, and that could lead to power outages. Make sure you are prepared for that possibility. That wind advisory will remain in place until early Sunday morning as winds are expected to calm down below advisory levels.
Elsewhere across the Inland Northwest, winds will also be picking up into early Saturday morning, and look to remain gusty all day long on Saturday before calming down into Sunday morning. Winds in the Spokane area are expected to gust up to 35mph throughout the day on Saturday.
Snow: The heaviest snow is expected in the higher elevations, mainly above 3,000'. A Winter Storm Warning is in place for these locations across Northeast Washington and the Idaho Panhandle. Some mountain locations in the N. Panhandle could see 10-18" of snow through Sunday, making travel in mountain areas very difficult.
As far as snow down in the lower elevations goes...that is still a big question mark, and something you'll need to continue to check back in with as we go through the weekend. Right now it looks like northern valleys of Washington and Idaho will see a mix of rain and snow at times on Saturday, but it'll have a hard time accumulating until it gets cooler Saturday night and Sunday where up to a couple of inches of slushy snow could stick in those northern communities. Around the Spokane area, we're expecting mainly rain on Saturday, turning to a rain/snow mix and some wet snow Saturday night and Sunday. Again, accumulation will be tough, but higher locations like the South Hill and West Plains get see some light, slushy accumulations into Sunday morning.
Cold Temperatures: On top of everything else, temperatures will be very cold, with highs in the 30s and low-40s and overnight lows ranging from the 20s to 30s. Gusty winds will also make it feel even colder, with wind chill values down into the low-20s and teens possible by Sunday morning.
Again, this is a very unusual storm system for this time of the year, and will take many people by surprised. We won't you to be prepared! Start packing away loose items outside so they don't blow away. Be prepared for winter driving conditions over the mountain passes. And cover/pick any plants you don't want to die due to the cold!
Also make sure to stay tuned for further updates!