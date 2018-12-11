A strong system arrives in the Inland Northwest on Tuesday, bringing heavy mountain snow and strong wind gusts to the region.
Unsettled weather will continue most of the week, with periods of
mountain snow and a mix of rain and snow in the valleys.
Areas near Kellogg and Sandpoint are expecting to see heavy snow throughout the day, with some areas getting hit with up to 12 inches. Areas near Winthrop and Plain are expecting up to 8 inches throughout the day.
Winter storm warnings are in effect for Colville, Bonners Ferry, Sandpoint, Coeur d'Alene, Orofino and Grangeville. Winter weather advisories are also in effect in nearby areas, including Spokane and Rosalia. There we could see up to 3 inches of snow accumulation, with rain moving in later this afternoon.