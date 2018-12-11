A strong system arrives in the Inland Northwest on Tuesday, bringing heavy mountain snow and strong wind gusts to the region.

Unsettled weather will continue most of the week, with periods of

mountain snow and a mix of rain and snow in the valleys.

Areas near Kellogg and Sandpoint are expecting to see heavy snow throughout the day, with some areas getting hit with up to 12 inches. Areas near Winthrop and Plain are expecting up to 8 inches throughout the day.