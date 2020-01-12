SPOKANE, Wash. - After a record-setting snowstorm on Friday, another storm is expected to hit the Inland Northwest and bring multiple inches of snow.
A Winter Storm Warning is in place in the Idaho Panhandle and some parts of Northeast Washington. The next weather system could bring heavy snow to the mountains and valleys above 1500 feet. Areas of blowing snow will be possible as well.
That Winter Storm Warning, in place from 7 a.m. Sunday through Monday morning, comes as multiple inches of more snow are expected, including:
- Areas in the Central Panhandle Mountains (Kellogg, Wallace, Pinehurst, Osburn, Fourth of July Pass, Lookout Pass, etc.) could see 5-8 inches in the valleys and 8-16 inches in the mountains.
- Areas in the Northern Panhandle (Sandpoint, Bonners Ferry, Priest River, Eastport, Schweitzer) are expecting heavy snow with accumulations of 6-12" and up to 20" in mountains
- Areas in the Northeast Mountains (Colville, Northport, Deer Park, Chewelah, Newport, Kettle Falls, etc.) could see accumulations of 5-8" in valleys and 8-14" in the mountains.
- The Coeur d'Alene area/Idaho Palouse (Post Falls, Hayden, Worley, Moscow, Plummer, Potlatch, Genessee) could see 4-8" of snow.
A Winter Weather Advisory is in place for the Spokane area, Washington Palouse, Lewis and Southern Nez Perce Counties, Upper Columbia Basin, Orofino/Grangeville region, Okanogan Highlands and Okanogan Valley.
- The Spokane/Palouse area could see 2-5" of snow, with the stronger showers expected during the late afternoon/early evening.
- The Lewis/Nez Perce areas (Kamiah, Craigmont, Nezperce, Winchester, etc.) are expecting 2-5"
- The Okanogan County area (Republic, Inchelium, Sherman Pass, Brewster, Omak, Bridgeport, etc.) could see 1-3" in the valleys and 4-8" in the mountains and eastern Ferry County.
- The Upper Columbia Basin (Grand Coulee, Highland, Coulee City, Wilbur) is expecting snow for the Highway 2 corridor across the basin with accumulations up to 3".
- The Orofino/Grangeville Region and Lower Hells Canyon/Salmon River Region could see accumulations of 2-5" along with wind gusts of30-40 mph
Drivers should be prepared for slippery road conditions and wind gusts could create blowing and drifting snow and reduce visibility.
