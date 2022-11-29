Weather Alert

...MAJOR WINTER STORM STARTING TUESDAY AFTERNOON AND CONTINUING THROUGH THURSDAY... ...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 10 AM PST THURSDAY... * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 6 and 10 inches. * WHERE...Post Falls, Fairfield, Coeur d'Alene, Downtown Spokane, Spokane Valley, Cheney, Rockford, Davenport, Worley, Hayden, and Airway Heights. * WHEN...From Midnight tonight to 10 AM PST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Roads, and especially bridges and overpasses, will likely become slick. Travel could be very difficult. The wintry conditions will impact the Wednesday morning and evening commutes. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Persons should delay all travel if possible. If travel is absolutely necessary, drive with extreme caution and be prepared for sudden changes in visibility. Leave plenty of room between you and the motorist ahead of you, and allow extra time to reach your destination. Avoid sudden braking or acceleration, and be especially cautious on hills or when making turns. Make sure your car is winterized and in good working order. &&