Last Updated: Nov. 29 at 1:45 p.m.
 
SPOKANE, Wash. - Our Winter Storm Watch has been upgraded into a Winter Storm Warning in the Spokane area that will officially go into place at midnight heading into Wednesday morning and last until 11 a.m. Thursday.
 
Over that time an average of 6-10 inches of snow could fall in the Spokane and Coeur d'Alene area. 
 
For more all the latest information on watches and warnings, click here.
 
Winter Storm Warning
 

As for the timing, light snow has already started falling across portions of Central Washington Tuesday afternoon. Light accumulations in areas around Omak and Moses Lake could make for a slick Tuesday evening commute. The storm will slowly push east Tuesday night, reaching the Spokane/CdA area around midnight. By Wednesday morning's commute, several inches of new snow could already be on the ground, with more to come throughout the day.

 
SNOW TOTALS: 
-Subject to change, keep checking back for the latest information. These projected snowfall amounts were updated Tuesday afternoon.
 
Snowfall totals through Thursday afternoon
 
The heaviest snow amounts still look to fall across the northernmost communities of Washington and Idaho (primarily north of Hwy 2 in WA and I-90 in North Idaho), with lesser, but still significant amounts, the further south you go.
 
The best chance of seeing a foot or MORE of snow lies in North Central, Northeastern Washington and North Idaho, but even some higher pockets around the greater Spokane/CdA metro area could see up to a foot of snow through Thursday morning. As with many November storms, timing, temperatures and elevation will play a big role in exactly how much snow totals up at your house. The graphic below shows the variance in expected snowfall just in the greater metro area.
 
Spokane/CdA Metro Snowfall through Thursday Afternoon
 
Long story short, this is shaping up to be one of the stronger winter storms we've seen in a few years, and it will have a major impact on a large portion of our region. If you have the ability to work from home on Wednesday, it's encouraged that you do so just to have less cars on the road. If you must be out, plan ahead for lots of extra time to get where you're going safely, and know that the Wednesday morning/evening commutes, as well as the Thursday morning commute could spell trouble for motorists. 
 

