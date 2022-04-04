CASCADES, Wash. - While the lowlands are riding out a windstorm, the Winter Storm Warning issued for higher altitudes remains in affect until Tuesday, April 5 at 8 a.m.
Blewett, White, Snoqualmie and Stevens Pass all received significant snow and have restrictions on oversized vehicles. Chains are required, except for AWD/4WD, and traction tires are advised.
Stevens Pass will be performing avalanche control Tuesday at 5 a.m. and will be closed during that time. This normally takes around two hours, but be sure to check the Washington State Department of Traffic website before travelling if you're planning an early morning drive.
Avalanche control on US 2 Stevens Pass will close the road beginning at 4 a.m. Tuesday, April 5. Avalanche control work generally takes from 30 minutes to 2 hours to complete. Find updates on our travel map: https://t.co/rX0iC5fjPa— WSDOT Traffic (@wsdot_traffic) April 4, 2022