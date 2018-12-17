A wet and vigorous storm will arrive Monday night into Tuesday night with heavy mountain snow and valley rain.
- WINTER STORM WARNING / WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY: Heavy mountain snow will begin tonight and persist into Tuesday evening. One to three feet of new snow is expected in the North Washington Cascades with 10 to 20 inches in the mountains of the North Idaho Panhandle.
- FLOOD WATCH: A wet weather system will bring increasing rain tonight and linger into Tuesday. Around an inch of rain is forecast to fall. This will cause rises on small streams along with the potential for localized flooding in poor drainage areas on the Palouse.