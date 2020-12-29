SPOKANE, Wash. - The National Weather Service (NWS) of Spokane has issued a winter storm warning that will impact central to eastern Washington and the Idaho Panhandle on Wednesday morning.
According to NWS, heavy snowfall is most likely in northeast Washington and the northern Idaho Panhandle. Mountain passes in the Cascades and northern Idaho will also receive significant snow.
WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW:
- WHAT: Snow accumulation of 2-5 inches
- WHERE: Pullman, Colfax, Rosalia, Oakesdale, Tekoa, Uniontown, Downtown Spokane, Spokane Valley, Airway Heights, Cheney, Davenport, Rockford and Fairfield.
- WHEN: 1 a.m. Wednesday to 4 a.m. Thursday.
- IMPACTS: Slippery road conditions that will impact morning commute.
- ADDITIONAL INFO: Snow will transition over to rain on the Palouse in the afternoon. A rain-snow mix will also be possible in Spokane on Wednesday afternoon and evening.
There's a second storm warning issued for the weekend. This storm will primarily impact Stevens, Sherman and Lookout mountain passes.
