The heaviest snow on Friday is expected across parts of northern Washington and Idaho, including Spokane and CdA.

Alright, here's the latest! Winter Storm Watch will go into place Friday morning and last through Friday night across Northern Washington and Idaho.
 
Preliminary snowfall forecasts are showing areas above 2,000' (i.e. South Hill, West Plains, 5 Mile) could receive 3-6" of snow, while locations below 2,000' (i.e. downtown Spokane) would be closer to 1-3". Now that is GENERAL range for right now, and will be fine tuned as it gets closer.
Snowfall forecast for Friday morning-Friday night. Does not include a few exiting snow showers Saturday morning.
 
But that much snow, this early in the season, brings a bunch of potential impacts along with it. One, we experienced last year, breaking limbs and falling trees that still have leaves on them. That could lead to power outages. Of course, we also need to be prepared for winter driving, even as early as Friday evening's commute, and if you have plans that take you over the mountain passes, plan extra time and watch for potential closures!
Get ready for winter driving, but the biggest concern will be the potential of last year's October snow. Trees laden with leaves and snow making it easier for limbs to break. Be ready for potential power outages!
 
Of course, this is still pretty "early" when it comes to snow forecasts, so make sure you're staying tuned for any changes in the coming days!

