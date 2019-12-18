SPOKANE, Wash. - KHQ has issued a Weather Authority Alert as a Winter Storm Watch is in effect for much of northeastern Washington and North Idaho. A strong and wet winter storm is expected to impact the region beginning Wednesday night into the weekend.
The storm system is expected to bring heavy mountain snow in the Cascades and spread across the remaining mountains around the region Thursday.
Valleys and the far western Columbia Basin can also expect some initial heavy snow with a messy change over to freezing rain and eventual rain Friday afternoon.
A light dusting of snow observed on the roads in #Colville tonight. There is a chance for snow flurries, or a light snow, from Lincoln County into far northeastern Washington. #wawx pic.twitter.com/C6I5kIqR8N— NWS Spokane (@NWSSpokane) December 18, 2019
The Winter Storm Watch goes into effect Thursday through Friday in multiple counties around the Inland Northwest with heavy mixed precipitation and multiple inches of snow possible in the following areas:
- Wenatchee area, Okanogan Valley, Waterville Plateau -Snow accumulations of 3-9 inches
- Northeast Mountains, Okanogan Highlands (includes areas like Colville, Northport, Deer Park, Chewelah, Kettle Falls, etc.) - 4-6 inches of snow accumulation and light ice accumulation in the valleys. 12-20 inches of snow accumulation in the mountains.
- Northern Panhandle, Central Panhandle Mountains - Total snow accumulations of 6-8 inches in the valleys, 20 inches in the mountains, wind gusts up to 35 mph on ridges.
A Winter Storm Warning is in effect for the east slopes of the Northern Cascades, affecting areas like Leavenworth, Mazama, Twisp, Winthrop, Blewett Pass and more. Total snow accumulations could be in the 8-10" range with 30 inches or more in the upper valleys and mountains. Wind gusts could also reach 35 mph on ridges.
The National Weather Service says these conditions can make significant travel impacts, and could be hazardous during morning and evening commutes.
