A wintry mix of weather will move east across the state of Washington Thursday.
That will bring the potential for slick road conditions, with rain/ snow mix and freezing rain hitting areas of the state. Widespread rain will start in the Cascades Thursday morning, with portions of central and eastern Washington seeing icy roads. That comes with a mix of freezing rain and light snow.
Areas of freezing rain are also possible in the Cascade Valleys and the northeast mountain valleys. A winter storm warning will be in effect starting at 10 p.m. Thursday night, carrying into 4 a.m. Friday.
Pockets of freezing rain with ice accumulations of a tenth of an inch are expected in areas. Mountain snow accumulations could reach up to 15 inches for areas near Leavenworth, Mazama, Twisp, Winthrop, Stehekin, Conconully, Blewett Pass and Loup Loup Pass.