Another round of heavy snow is on the way for the mountains of Washington and Idaho through Thursday evening, with several inches of new snow expected above 3000.
Be prepared for winter travel across all mountain passes through the end of the week and weekend. With so many traveling for the Holidays, just a reminder to gas up before you hit the passes. pack extra blankets, food and water in case of closers and delays. And make sure you have a set of chains in your trunk!
Cooler temperatures and a series of weak storms are expected for the end of the week and weekend, As of right now, it looks like we could at least see some light snow for Christmas Eve and Christmas Day!