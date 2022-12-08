...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PST FRIDAY...
* WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 3 and 5
inches. Locally higher amounts above 3000 feet of 5 to 8 inches.
* WHERE...Wallace, Dobson Pass, Fernwood, Mullan, Downtown Spokane,
Post Falls, Pinehurst, Davenport, Coeur d'Alene, Lookout Pass,
Rockford, St. Maries, Worley, Cheney, Airway Heights, Kellogg,
Osburn, Hayden, Fourth Of July Pass, Fairfield, and Spokane Valley.
* WHEN...Until Noon PST Friday.
* IMPACTS...Travel could be difficult. The wintry conditions could
impact the Thursday evening and Friday morning commutes. Heaviest
snowfall expected during the Thursday evening commute.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road
conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by
calling 5 1 1.
&&
Right now, we are under a Weather Alert due to Winter Weather Advisories in place for snow on the way this afternoon.
Right now, 2-5" of snow looks to be the average across the area of Spokane to Coeur d'Alene and the surrounding valleys.
However, some smaller, isolated pockets to the north in areas from Deer Park to Priest Lake could see up to 7" of snow through mid-Friday. 7-10" of snow are possible for the higher elevations in the mountains.
The Thursday evening commute will be impacted by snow, make sure to plan ahead and give yourself extra time. Tonight's overnight low in Spokane will fall to around 25 degrees which means the snow we do get from this system will be sticking around.
More snow is on the way for the weekend, Friday night into Saturday, with early forecasts showing the heaviest snow will fall in parts of Central Washington, with another couple of inches possible around Spokane. Into next week, drier conditions are expected but daytime highs will range in the 20's with overnight lows possibly falling to single digits, as arctic air dives south out of Canada.
