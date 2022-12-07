We are now less than 24 hours away from our next round of snow moving across the Inland Northwest, and the reason we have issued a NonStop Local Weather Alert.
 
Timing of Snow Arrival in Spokane
 
The latest high-resolution forecasts are now showing the snow arriving in Spokane around mid-day on Thursday and continuing to fall until the early morning hours of Friday. As this storm is moving in from the west, expect snow showers to start up by mid-morning for Central Washington.
Winter Weather Advisory
2-5" of snow now look possible from Spokane/Cda, northeast to Boundary and Bonner Counties, as well as Stevens and Pend Oreille Counties on the Washington side. A Winter Weather Advisory is set to go into place at noon on Thursday and last until noon on Friday. Lighter amounts, not enough for an advisory, are still likely for Central Washington. (see latest forecasted snowfall amounts below)
 
Latest Snowfall Forecast (Updated 6PM Wednesday)
 
 
And while this is not nearly as much as the storm brought last week, the timing could make it troublesome. Most of that snow is expected to fall during the day on Thursday, which could set us up for a slower drive home Thursday night, so start planning ahead now, and if you can leave work a little early, you have our full endorsement!
 
Thursday's storm also looks to be the first of several more snow chances through the end of the week and into the weekend, with the next best chance Friday night-Saturday. Early forecasts are showing another 2-4" possible around Spokane, with even heavier amounts for portions of Central Washington and the Columbia Basin.
 
Tired of the snow? You might be by Sunday, and if that's the case next week looks to bring some good news. Much drier days ahead, although it'll also stay cold. High temperatures drop back down into the low-20s, with overnight lows approaching single digits by mid-next week.  
 

Tags

Current Contests

Coffee's On Us

Coffee's On Us

    Nominate your non-profit organization for a chance to win a coffee delivery from KHQ and Craven's Coffee!