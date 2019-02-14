Eastern Washington has been in a Weather Authority Alert for a week straight. Heavy snow and strong winds have caused several roadways to be closed.
Check out a complete list of closures and other traffic alerts below:
- I-90 Snoqualmie Pass is open in both directions. Advisory in place for rolling lane closures and slowdown through Monday for snow removal and avalanche control
- SR 27 between Latah to Tekoa is closed in both directions
- SR 24 outside Othello is closed in both directions
- SR 162 at Spiketon Creek Bridge is permanently closed. Detours are at Mundy Loss Road, SR 410 and SR 165
- SR 20 Sherman Pass is open. Oversize loads prohibited
- SR 17 Blue Lake Rest Area is closed until spring
For more information on a complete map of Washington State check out the Department of Transportation's map here.