UPDATE, Sept. 29 9:15 a.m.: Some early winter weather continues to lead to dozens of power outages, leaving hundreds of Inland Northwest customers without power Sunday morning.
Avista is reporting nearly 500 customers affected by an outage in Stevens County, over 100 in Spokane County and another 40 in Adams County. There are several outages in northeastern Washington, including one in the Onion Creek area that is affecting 373 customers.
In all, there are 671 Avista customers affected by 62 different outages as of Sunday.
Kootenai Electric says close to 100 customers are being affected by an outage in North Idaho, including about 75 in the Rathdrum area.
"Crews restored power to more than 2k customers overnight and continue efforts this morning," Avista said in a tweet. "Colville area saw up to 16” of snow overnight and we are assessing and fixing outages due to heavy snow bringing trees into power lines there. We appreciate your patience."
RIGHT NOW: Avista crews are busy working to restore power to customers west of Spokane. Heavy snow has brought down branches and trees on lines. @KHQLocalNews pic.twitter.com/oKkn7W4z1R— Patrick Erickson KHQ (@patrickerickson) September 29, 2019
UPDATE: 11:30pm
Avista is reporting approximately 1300 customers without power as of 11:30pm Saturday. The majority of outages are in north Idaho.
Crew continue to work on restoring service.
Update, 5:30 p.m.:
Almost 1,000 people in eastern Washington and north Idaho remain without power Saturday evening.
According to the Avista outage map, there is no known time of when all the power will be back on.
Previous Coverage, 11:30 a.m.:
Avista has restored power to much of the Spokane area, including over 1,500 customers in Spokane's Latah Valley. However, over 1,000 are still without power in North Idaho.
There are dozens of outages in the Sandpoint & Sagle areas, with about 1,285 customers currently affected in Bonner County.
The Spokane and Stevens Counties are each seeing over 100 customers without power according to Avista. In all, Avista is reporting 72 outages affecting over 1,500 customers.
Inland Power has also seen some improvements, restoring power to most customers in Spokane County. Over 200 Whitman County customers remain without power.
Update: Avista is reporting additional outages as winter storms hit the area, now affecting nearly 1,700 Spokane customers Saturday morning.
An outage in the Latah Valley area by US-195 has over 1,500 Spokane customers without power. The cause is under investigation, and the initial expectation for restoration is around 1: 45 p.m.
Previous coverage: Storms in the area have led to numerous power outages, leaving hundreds without power around the Inland Northwest and utility crews scrambling to restore their service.
Avista is reporting outages in the Spokane, Rathdrum, Coeur d'Alene, Sagle, Sandpoint, Orofino and Arden areas Saturday morning.
In all, there are around 800 Avista customers affected by over 30 different outages, with over 600 customers affected in the Sandpoint/Sagle area.
Inland Power is reporting outages in multiple counties Saturday, including over 200 in Whitman and over 100 in Spokane County. Kootenai, Adams, Franklin, Bonner and Lincoln Counties are also experiencing some outages.
Kootenai Electric hasn't reported any outages at the moment.