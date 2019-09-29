UPDATE, Sept. 29 9:15 a.m.: Some early winter weather continues to lead to dozens of power outages, leaving hundreds of Inland Northwest customers without power Sunday morning.

Avista is reporting nearly 500 customers affected by an outage in Stevens County, over 100 in Spokane County and another 40 in Adams County. There are several outages in northeastern Washington, including one in the Onion Creek area that is affecting 373 customers.

In all, there are 671 Avista customers affected by 62 different outages as of Sunday.

Kootenai Electric says close to 100 customers are being affected by an outage in North Idaho, including about 75 in the Rathdrum area.

"Crews restored power to more than 2k customers overnight and continue efforts this morning," Avista said in a tweet. "Colville area saw up to 16” of snow overnight and we are assessing and fixing outages due to heavy snow bringing trees into power lines there. We appreciate your patience."

RIGHT NOW: Avista crews are busy working to restore power to customers west of Spokane. Heavy snow has brought down branches and trees on lines. @KHQLocalNews pic.twitter.com/oKkn7W4z1R — Patrick Erickson KHQ (@patrickerickson) September 29, 2019

UPDATE: 11:30pm

Avista is reporting approximately 1300 customers without power as of 11:30pm Saturday. The majority of outages are in north Idaho.