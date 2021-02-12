Daytime highs will climb back into the low to mid 20's through the weekend, with overnight lows 10-20°.
Travelers be ready for winter travel conditions! Snow continues for the Cascades, Western and Southern Columbia Basin as well as the Palouse south into Lewiston through the weekend. Another system moves in Sunday into Monday bringing the threat for wide spread snow that will push north into the Spokane/CDA metro area likely impacting your Monday morning commute.
On the up side, Temperatures will continue to rise into the upper 30's, with overnight lows in 20's by the middle of next week.
Have a great weekend
