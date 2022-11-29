Winter weather forces hundreds of cancelations and delays at the Seattle International Airport

SEATTLE, Wash. - Weather conditions have forced hundreds of flights out of the Seattle- Tacoma International (SEA) airport to be cancelled or delayed.
According to KIRO-TV in Seattle, the airport said the cancellations were a domino effect and ultimately were up to the airlines themselves.
Each airline is responsible for de-icing the plane and runway prior to takeoff. The plane is unable to push back until this has happened. This very quickly causes congestion as incoming and departing flights can not come in until there is an available gate.
KIRO-TV reported that the SEA airport has seen a total of 360 delays and 238 cancelations.
To check the status of your flight, click here.