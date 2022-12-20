Winter weather forces hundreds of cancelations and delays at the Seattle International Airport
Port of Seattle

SEATTLE, Wash. - Due to winter weather, over 170 flights have been canceled or delayed out of the Seattle-Tacoma International Airport (Sea-Tac) on Dec. 20. 

Right now, the airport is reporting 56 delays and 191 cancellations. To view the full list of cancelations and delays, click here.

According to KIRO TV in Seattle, Sea-Tac is at the top of FlightAware’s “Misery Map,” a map that shows which United States airports have the most delays and cancellations.

