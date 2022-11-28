Winter weather: Here's what you should keep in the car
Washington State Department of Transportation

WASHINGTON - With winter weather rolling in across the state, here's a reminder from the Washington State Department of Transportation about what to travel with in your car.

  • Full tank of gas
  • First aid kit
  • Phone charger
  • Flashlight
  • Ice scraper/snow brush
  • Music/games
  • Flares
  • Water/snacks
  • Winter clothing (jacket, boots, gloves, hat)
  • Jumper cables
  • Tire chains

