Winter weather hits North Idaho on Saturday

It's been cold, and it's been rainy but now, it's snowing! The big question all day has been, "how is this happening in September?"
"I'm freezing! It's freezing, it's not supposed to be snowing this early, it's September," says Sandpoint resident Barbra Crumb.
The long strength of Highway 53 to Sandpoint is covered in snow, everywhere you look, white flakes sticking to anything it touches
"I'm not ready for winter at all," Crumb says. "The furniture is still out on the front porch"
After nearly 30 years of living through Sandpoint winters, Barbara crumb says she's never seen snowfall this early
"I don't wear hats, so for me to be wearing a hat in September, at seven in the morning, is ridiculous, absolutely ridiculous"
But Barbara wasn't alone, the whole town was bundled up in gloves, beanies, puffy coats with heaters running for the first time since march
Once you get outside the city, it's nearly impossible to see the surrounding mountain tops.
It was the wind that grabbed peoples attention as it roared through north Idaho.
A chilling reminder, that winter is just around the corner.