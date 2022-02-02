There is a quick hitting system that will deliver mountain snow to the Cascades and light snow for eastern Washington into early Thursday morning. The Palouse and Camas Prairie will likely see 2-3" of new snow, With maybe 1-2" around Spokane and 5-8" for the NE mountains of Oregon.
We will slowly see temperature rebound, and then see a quick return of unsettled weather Friday with a chance of mountain snow and a rain/snow mix to the valley floors.
So far, so good for the weekend, with temperatures heading back towards our average with daytime highs in the mid to upper 30's and overnight lows in the mid 20's.