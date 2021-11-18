SPOKANE, Wash. - Time to brush off those skis and pack up your snow gear! With the lowering of temperatures and the falling of snow, many mountains are preparing for the arrival of winter sports lovers eager to see the slopes.
Schweitzer announced it hopes to open up to passholders on Friday, November 26th, weather permitting. The snow making crew was able to fire it up today, and they are watching the weather closely. Passholders can keep an eye on the condition alert online.
Lookout Pass is also aiming to open on the 26th, though it needs 20 to 24 inches to do so. Webcams are available to check on conditions here.
Silver Mountain is looking to open on the 26th. Conditions are updated on their website.
49 Degrees has not given an expected opening date. They advise customers to monitor their social media pages for updates.
Mt. Spokane says they are hoping to open on Saturday, December 4th. They have a winter season calendar available online with a countdown to opening day.