Moving into the afternoon we are continuing to watch for a rain/snow mix and mountain snow into North Idaho. For Lookout Pass a Winter Weather Advisory is in place until 8:00PM. If you are traveling that way be prepared for winter-like conditions.
We could see a few pops of showers in Spokane. Otherwise, expect mostly cloudy skies. Temperatures will be on the cool side as we head into the upper 40s. Gardening season comes to an end tonight with our first widespread hard freeze as many overnight lows are into the 20s.
Tomorrow will be winterize day! It's going to be a break between systems with sunny skies and cold temperatures.
Friday our next system arrives and looks to bring snow across the Inland Northwest. By the late afternoon/evening hours we will expect slick roads in Spokane. Please plan accordingly.
