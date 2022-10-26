SPOKANE, Wash. - On average, Spokane sees its first snow around mid November so now is the time to make sure your vehicle is prepared for winter weather.
To prepare for the winter weather it is important to make sure your car's maintenance is up to date and you have the proper supplies for an emergency situation ready.
Studded tires are legal in Washington state starting on Nov. 1. Low temperatures can also drain your battery, so make sure you get your battery checked before winter hits. Now is also the time to double check fluids like windshield wiper fluid as well as making sure your oil change is up to date.
AAA recommends having an emergency road kid that is specifically equipped for the winter. In this kit you can add things like a first aid kit, jumper cables, an emergency blanket, a bag with either sand or cat litter, an extra set of warm clothing, a flashlight, ice scraper with brush, and nonperishable food and water.