Snow is coming a little earlier this year, meaning you'll want to also winterize your home earlier. HGTV has seven tips for winterizing your home.
TIP #1: START OUTSIDE
- Clean out gutters of all debris and position downspouts away from the home's foundation
- Cut away tree branches than hang out over your house.
TIP #2: CHECK YOUR WINDOWS
- Gaps around window frames and doors can let air leak outside, so make sure the weather stripping is secure. If not, you can stick your own!
TIP #3: PROTECT YOUR WATER LINES
- No matter if your home is newer or older, you really want to be sure than you're paying attention to water lines in your attic or crawl spaces.
- Be aware of where piping could be exposed to harsh winds and cold temperatures.
- Make sure your heat tape is plugged in and working.
TIP #4: RESET HUMIDITY LEVEL
- Use humidifiers with controls to reset the humidity level based on the outside air temperature.
- HGTV recommends a normal humidity level of 35-45 percent, but as temperatures drop into single digits, it should be set closer to 20 percent.
TIP #5: GET FAUCETS READY
- Get your faucets ready, allow a small trickle of cold water to run from your faucet. This will keep water moving in your pipes, preventing freezing.
- Open under-sink cabinet doors to keep warm air circulating around the pipes.
TIP #6: INSTALL A PROGRAMMABLE THERMOSTAT
- A programmable thermostat lets you set the temperature yourself, without having to worry about it.
- In the winter, this lets you save money on energy bills.
TIP #6: CHECK YOUR FRIDGE
- Set the temperature for energy efficiency. The optimal fridge temperature is 26-28 degrees F. Your freezer should be at 0-5 degrees F.
- Check the rubber door gasket.
