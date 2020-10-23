Man defends himself with toy in violent thermostat spat

Snow is coming a little earlier this year, meaning you'll want to also winterize your home earlier. HGTV has seven tips for winterizing your home. 

TIP #1: START OUTSIDE

  • Clean out gutters of all debris and position downspouts away from the home's foundation
  • Cut away tree branches than hang out over your house. 

TIP #2: CHECK YOUR WINDOWS

  • Gaps around window frames and doors can let air leak outside, so make sure the weather stripping is secure. If not, you can stick your own!

TIP #3: PROTECT YOUR WATER LINES

  • No matter if your home is newer or older, you really want to be sure than you're paying attention to water lines in your attic or crawl spaces.
  • Be aware of where piping could be exposed to harsh winds and cold temperatures.
  • Make sure your heat tape is plugged in and working.

TIP #4: RESET HUMIDITY LEVEL

  • Use humidifiers with controls to reset the humidity level based on the outside air temperature. 
  • HGTV recommends a normal humidity level of 35-45 percent, but as temperatures drop into single digits, it should be set closer to 20 percent. 

TIP #5: GET FAUCETS READY

  • Get your faucets ready, allow a small trickle of cold water to run from your faucet. This will keep water moving in your pipes, preventing freezing.
  • Open under-sink cabinet doors to keep warm air circulating around the pipes.

TIP #6: INSTALL A PROGRAMMABLE THERMOSTAT

  • A programmable thermostat lets you set the temperature yourself, without having to worry about it.
  • In the winter, this lets you save money on energy bills.

TIP #6: CHECK YOUR FRIDGE

  • Set the temperature for energy efficiency. The optimal fridge temperature is 26-28 degrees F. Your freezer should be at 0-5 degrees F. 
  • Check the rubber door gasket.

