A new ordinance in a small Wisconsin city will issue fines against teens who send naked pictures or videos. 

According to ABC News, Pewaukee Police Chief Timothy Heier said that sexting was a persistent problem that school resources officers were spending a large amount of time addressing. 

The ordinance will implement fines if someone is found to have sent a nude photo of themselves or others. 

First-time offenders will be charged $439 and a second offense will result in a $628 fine. 

Police say since it is an ordinance rather than a law, offenses would be kept on a juvenile municipal record which would not be made public. 

