A new ordinance in a small Wisconsin city will issue fines against teens who send naked pictures or videos.
According to ABC News, Pewaukee Police Chief Timothy Heier said that sexting was a persistent problem that school resources officers were spending a large amount of time addressing.
The ordinance will implement fines if someone is found to have sent a nude photo of themselves or others.
First-time offenders will be charged $439 and a second offense will result in a $628 fine.
Police say since it is an ordinance rather than a law, offenses would be kept on a juvenile municipal record which would not be made public.