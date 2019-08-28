Authorities in Wisconsin are searching for a man wanted for leaving a dog to die inside a truck after it is found tied down in the backseat.
Kenosha County Sheriff’s Office says Aries the dog was found on I-94 in Kenosha.
According to his owner Andy Mena, family friend Javier Franco was supposed to be dog-sitting for three days.
Authorities say temperatures reached 79 degrees that day with the windows rolled up.
A warrant was issued for Franco. He faces charges of mistreatment of an animal and lying to the police.