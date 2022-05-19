SPOKANE, Wash.- The Wishing Star Foundation, a local nonprofit, is offering a wonderful opportunity for children that are hospital bound, or receiving medical treatment that prevents them from going to a classroom.

The program involves 5 Robot Telepresence machines, or Vgo. It allows kids to see, hear, talk and move around while remotely. Most importantly, it gives kids the chance to interact with others.

The machines are free, but you have to qualify to use them. You can CLICK HERE to find more information about the qualification process.

