Wishing Star’s Send a Friend a Goat campaign underway in Spokane

SPOKANE, Wash. – The Wishing Star’s popular ‘Send a Friend a Goat’ campaign is officially underway in Spokane County.
The Wishing Star Foundation is a resource and support system for families in our community who are going through extremely difficult days.
“We grant wishes to kids ages three to 21 who are terminal or have a life-threatening illness,” Cindy Guthrie-Tripp with Wishing Star said. “We are local.”
They work with families from Spokane, North Idaho and into the Columbia Basin. Just recently, they did a backyard makeover for a little girl named Finley in the Tri Cities.
“She wanted a therapeutic play structure,” Guthrie-Tripp said of Finley’s wish. “We included a swing for her wheelchair…a sensory board, a bubble blower…
And so much more. The average cost for a wish exceeds $8,500. And with more than three dozen children still waiting for their wish, events like ‘Send a Friend a Goat’ are so crucial.
“We need more volunteers,” Guthrie-Tripp said. “We are doing this Monday through Friday. You can sign up. It’s fun.”