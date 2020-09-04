COEUR d'ALENE, Idaho - Teachers and staff in Coeur d'Alene Public Schools (CDA Schools) are just ten days away from welcoming students back inside their classrooms for the first time in six months.
The district will be going back to school in the "orange" category. This means students will attend in-person classes two days a week and online classes the three other days.
The students will split into two different groups. Students with last names beginning A-K will attend in-person classes on Mondays and Tuesdays. Students with last names starting L-Z will attend in-person classes on Thursdays and Fridays. The district said it will use Wednesday as a deep cleaning day.
"Everything we are experiencing is brand new, something we have not had to do before, it's making us think outside the box and thinking what is best for our kids," said Mike Linquist, principal at Woodland Middle School.
Woodland Middle School had to come up with a lot of new ideas, the biggest one, using desks as lunch tables.
They used their extra desks and put them six feet apart in the lunchroom, so that when students take their masks off for lunch, they can do so safely.
As for classrooms, they are also spaced out with a max of 16 students per class. Students will also only use their own supplies.
Down the street at the brand new NExA Academy, things are similar, desks are spread out and masks are required.
Teachers and staff are also on the edge of their seats with excitement about going back to school.
"All of our staff is on cloud nine, cloud 10 even, they are over the moon excited to see the kids and teach in person," said William Rutherford, principal at NExA.
Rutherford said teachers are planning on doing a lot outside, so students can stay socially distant while taking a break from wearing a mask.
NExA will also be providing mask breaks every hour, where for 15 minutes students, can take their masks off while being apart outside.
First grade teacher at NExA Heather Hidalgo, said that no matter the challenge, she is just happy to be able to interact with her students again in person.
"It's all about the relationship, I can't build the same relationship through a screen that I can in person," said Hidalgo.
On top of creating a whole new way of running a school, they are also working on opening their school for the first time.
"I can say it's been hard, I can say its been stressful, but its just been fun watching it all happen," said Rutherford.
As this new way of doing school gets closer, Hidalgo has a message for parents:
"We'll take care of your children, we will keep them safe and they will come home to you everyday safe," said Hidalgo.
CDA Schools said they are hopeful that as the school year continues they can ease back into a five day a week in person learning model.
They also said if cases rise and they are forced to make the decision to go back to fully online, they are more prepared then ever.
