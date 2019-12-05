SPOKANE, Wash. - Avista customers in Washington can expect to see an increase in natural gas rates, starting in mid-2020. If approved by the Utilities Commission, the average customer's natural gas bill would go up by about $7.
In North Idaho, Avista customers will actually see a drop in rates, saving about $0.86 a month on the average energy bill.
Whether your rate is going up or down, there are ways to save money RIGHT NOW. On Wednesday, December 4, KHQ had a crew with an energy expert from Avista, who showed us what residents can do to winterize their home and save money on their utility bill every month.
Watch here:
