SPOKANE, Wash. - "There is a lot of preparation that goes into it. It's an all-hands-on deck thing," Sgt. Teresa Fuller of Spokane Police Department told us today of one the biggest annual events in Spokane, the Lilac Bloomsday Run.
With Bloomsday looming, Spokane Police prep for the event
That's right, Bloomsday is here, and preparations are underway for every aspect of the event—including event security from the Spokane Police Department.
With nearly 27,000 estimated participants this year, SPD is doing everything they can to ensure everyone stays safe at Bloomsday this year.
"My motorcycle guys will be out leading the runners, towing out vehicles in the morning that are on the course," Sgt. Fuller explained.
On top of that, SPD said backpacks will not be allowed, runners must have your race bib on at all times when on the course, pets will not be allowed at the event, but service animals will be.
And Sgt. Fuller said one of the big things that they are doing different this year is with the parking meters. She said the parking meters are now solar powered so they can't cover them with bags like they have done in years past. Covering them for three days is not an option.
Sgt. Fuller said instead, they will be tagging them with a tag that tells people that if they park there, they will be towed.
SPD said they are excited to have the event that we all know in love back in full swing:
"It is a big event, it's a fun event, we have a blast, all of us are excited to get in the swing of things," she said.
SPD said they will start tagging meters Friday and Saturday, and starting around 4am on Sunday make sure your car is moved, because that's when they start towing.
alikens
Videos
