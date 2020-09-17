SPOKANE, Wash. - With cleaner air finally in the forecast for this weekend, Bloomsday officials have decided to reopen registration for this year's virtual race.
"This is an encore registration," Bloomsday Race Director Jon Neill said. "We have received a number of messages and inquires from Bloomsday fans asking to participate in Virtual Bloomsday because they missed our original deadline. Our hope is to make this year's race widely available to everyone who wants to participate and also earn the super-secret finisher shirt."
Starting on Thursday, Sept. 17, runners, walkers and wheelchair participants can register HERE. The registration fee is $30, which includes the mailing of the official 2020 finisher shirt. The online registration portal will stay open through Sunday, Sept. 27, which is the last day to complete the virtual race.
Earlier this week, Bloomsday officials extended Virtual Bloomsday's deadline. Originally, the race was set to take place between Sept. 18 and Sept. 20. However, area wildfires and poor air quality necessitated the extension of the participation period through Sept. 27.
Virtual Bloomsday allows participants to complete any 7.46 mile course of their choosing. Participants will keep track of their time for running/walking this distance and then submit this time on the Bloomsday web page to earn their shirt.
For Virtual Bloomsday, entrants from the U.S., Canada, and 20 other nations are participating. Currently 24,700 people are signed up for Virtual Bloomsday.
