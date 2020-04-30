SPOKANE, Wash - Jewels Helping hands says they are scrambling to help find shelter for the homeless in Spokane.
Operator Julie Garcia says the contract with the City of Spokane to provide shelter at their Cannon street location and at the downtown Spokane library expired.
Organizers say they didn't have much heads up, only finding out about the contract ending on the local news Wednesday night.
The group worked to purchase tents which they are now setting up in Coeur d'Alene Park in Spokane.
KHQ has reached out to the City for a comment but has not heard back.
