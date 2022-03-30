Walla Walla, WA

- Annual mean salary: $91,280

- #35 highest pay among all metros

- Employment: 760

National

- Annual mean salary: $80,010

- Employment: 2,986,500

- Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

- Metros with highest average pay:

--- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($149,200)

--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($146,870)

--- Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($142,140)

- Job description: Assess patient health problems and needs, develop and implement nursing care plans, and maintain medical records. Administer nursing care to ill, injured, convalescent, or disabled patients. May advise patients on health maintenance and disease prevention or provide case management. Licensing or registration required.

