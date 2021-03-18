The southbound bridge on Highway 195 just north of Spangle has been reduced to one lane for nearly a year.
If you take a look under the bridge, or watch this story from last August, you'll see why. Pieces of the bridge have been crumbling away after 54 years of weathering the elements in addition to the salt and chemicals used in the winter months. The rebar is showing and the bridge has been placed in the Washington State Department of Transportation's "Poor" category.
In fact, seven months ago, facing a budget shortfall, WSDOT said it could be a decade before the bridge was repaired.
However, things have changed a bit since then and on Wednesday, crews were in the beginning phases of repairing the crumbling bridge.
"When this became restricted and the lane had to be shut down, it became a priority within the state," WSDOT spokesperson Ryan Overton said.
Though still facing a revenue shortfall for roads and bridges of approximately $425 million, Overton said thanks to a small increase in federal funding, bridge preservations crews have a budget set aside to maintain and fix bridges. Those repairs are based on priority and with more traffic and heavier loads using the road, the Highway 195 bridge qualified for funding at the relatively low cost of about $200,000 versus the multi-million option of tearing the bridge down and building a new one.
"We don't have funding for that," Overton said. "This is a low-cost solution in order to get the bridge back open."
At this point, the repair isn't so much a temporary band-aid, as a permanent cast using steel beams for support that will strengthen and support the bridge for years to come, or until funding for a more permanent option becomes available.
Crews also sealed areas of the deck and joints of the bridge before winter in an effort to minimize the effects of de-icing agents.
In about six weeks both lanes leading into Spangle on Highway 195 should be open.
However, Overton stressed that while the 195 bridge may be finally receiving its overdue facelift, there are still more needs in our aging roadways than funding allows to fix.
"The concern around preservation and maintenance to our aging system is still there," Overton added. "You look at many of our bridges that have significant economic ties to the region that at any moment could be under the same circumstances that this bridge was just last year when we had to do the lane restriction and the weight restriction. Preservation is significantly underfunded throughout the state."
The budget for this biennium closes in July and WSDOT hopes the State Legislature will direct more money toward fixing more bridges and roadways in Washington.
In the meantime, steel beams will be doing the heavy lifting on the Highway 195 bridge north of Spangle.
You can see a complete list of bridges and other structures that need repairs according to WSDOT by clicking here.