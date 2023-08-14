SPOKANE, Wash. — The National Weather Service (NWS) in Spokane has forecasted extreme heat with temperatures in the high heat risk category.
This Tuesday - Thursday, everyone needs to keep in mind that the temperatures will be warmer than normal and precautions need to be set in place before heading out the door.
If you have a furry friend, keep in mind that the pavement is MUCH hotter than you think! Something to keep in mind is that if you can't hold your hand on the ground for more than seven seconds, then it is TOO HOT for your dog.
The NWS, showed that if the air temperature is 90 degrees that means the concrete is 125 degrees and the asphalt is 140 degrees!
Over the next couple of days we will be in and above 90 degrees. That means these temperatures are too hot for pups to be walking around outside.
If you are wanting to take your pets on a walk, make sure to take them in the morning or evening when we get into the cooler temperatures for the day. Another way to prevent your pets feet from burning is to get them dog booties to wear!
Also, if you are running errands with your pet please do not leave them in the car. No matter how long they may be in there, 5 minutes to an hour, that is too long.
Cars rise in temperature quick, if its 90 degrees outside the car will feel like 100 - 105 degrees.
But while we take car of our pups, we have to take care of ourselves as well.
The Spokane Regional Health District Director, Dr. Francisco Velázquez, stated “Know the signs of heat-related illness and the simple things you can do, like drinking lots of fluids and knowing where to find cooling spaces, to reduce your risk.”
To avoid heat-related illnesses on hot days:
- Drink plenty of water or fruit and vegetable juices
- Limit time outdoors, especially in the afternoon when the day is hottest
- Be careful about exercising or doing a lot of activities when it is hot
- Dress for the weather. Loose-fitting, light-colored cotton clothes are cooler than dark colors or some synthetics
- If you live in a home without fans or air conditioning, open windows to allow air flow, and keep shades, blinds or curtains drawn in the hottest part of the day or when the windows are in direct sunlight
- Take a break from the heat by visiting public locations where it is cooler such as the mall, watching a movie at the theater, visiting a public library, visiting a community center, or utilizing a designated cooling center in your community