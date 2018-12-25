With Possibility Of Snow, Plow Drivers Work Double To Keep Roads Clear

COEUR d'ALENE, Idaho - With the possibility for snow in the forecast, it's a great reminder to give yourself enough time to get to Grandma's house for Christmas dinner.
Both in Washington and Idaho, transportation department's are asking you to give extra space to those who are working to keep our roads clear.
It's a simple reminder, but yet some drivers forget.
"A lot of times we can't even see our plow in front of our trucks because it's snowing so hard so we just ask people to stay back and let us do our jobs," Nick Primmer said.
Primmer is a plow operator for the Idaho Transportation Department.
He says one thing drivers don't realize is how far the wing on the plow actually extends.
"They think they can pass on the right side and then they end up running into the wing plow which then our truck has to pull over," Primmer said, "and we have an accident scene and that truck could be damaged enough that it can't be on the road for the next couple of days so we are down a truck then to keep the roads clear."
That compounds when the drivers are trying to keep Coeur d'Alene and Post Falls clear along I-90 because they could be 20 miles away trying to clear Fourth of July Pass.
So a simple request from Primmer and all plow drivers.
"We're just trying to make the roads safe so give us a little space and we'll get you there safely," Primmer said.
For more information, click here: https://itd.idaho.gov/road-mtce/ http://www.wsdot.wa.gov/Regions/Eastern/Maintenance/