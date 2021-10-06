SPOKANE, Wash. - Now that it is officially October and temperatures are starting to drop overnight, it is time to prepare your home for the winter months ahead.
If you haven't thought about winterizing outdoor faucets or having your sprinkler system blown out, now is the time to get on local businesses' radar. Local sprinkler and landscaping companies say now is the time to at least get on the schedule for outdoor services to winterize your home because many spots are filling up quickly.
"The biggest thing right now, is even though some people think its really early, is to get on the schedule because we need to get as many people taken care of in the first half of October," said Alex Jones, owner of Jones Sprinklers. "Toward the second half of October, like last year, it got down to 20 degrees around October 17."
"Everybody kinda pushes the panic button because the weather has been so nice for the last six, seven weeks. Nobody really thinks about it until they see the threes in the temperatures," said Andy Clayton, owner of Foothills Landscaping and Irrigation. "We've gotten really busy over the past three or four days."
If you don't have your sprinklers blown out, you are risking the potential for your pipes to rupture, your backflow to rupture and the possibility for the cold to freeze crack your sprinkler heads. Having your sprinkler system professionally blown out costs around $70 in Spokane but to repair any damages could cost hundreds.
Once we reach the point where se are experiencing overnight lows in the 20's for multiple nights is when most of the damage is done.