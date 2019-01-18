Neighbors in the area of Wellesley and North Cook say it's a quiet neighborhood. Not much going on most nights. But on Tuesday night, this quiet Hillyard street was echoing with sirens.

Chris, who didn't want us to use his last name says things started normally he was in bed and then "Next thing you know I open up my window, and the dude got out of the car and pretty much went after the officer's," described Chris.

Chirs couldn't believe what he was witnessing an officer in the fight for his life. The body cam footage first seen on KHQ show's 37-year-old Aaron Aamodt charging at officers and shouting at them saying " I am going to kill you."

Officers quickly deployed a taser, but it didn't work on Aamodt the officer trying to fight the 6'5" man off of him after being tackled to the ground. The officer could feel Aamodt trying to take his gun while trying to gouge out the officer's eye and bitting him.

Thankfully a code six call got other officers there quick, and between them all, they were able to get Aamodt under control. Chris is just happy that no one was seriously hurt during the attack, but that night things got "pretty crazy," said Chris.

Aamodt was booked into jail for 1st Degree assault for his assault on the Officer, Reckless driving, 3 counts of Reckless endangerment for having his children in the vehicle, Obstructing and Disarming a Police Officer. His bond has been set at $100,000. His next court date has been set for January 29th at 9:30 am.