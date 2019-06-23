Witness describes explosion of glass before fire at Altamont Street home

SPOKANE, Wash. - A woman says she had just arrived at a home in the 6000 block of N. Altamont Street when a window shattered behind her and she saw smoke.
Breanna Neal told KHQ's Adam Mayer she'd come to meet up with a woman to make a purchase after they connected on Facebook.
Neal said she heard the fire alarm go off inside the home and when she turned to walk down the driveway, a window shattered behind her and she saw smoke. She then called 911 and the woman she was supposed to meet.
The fire has since been extinguished.
KHQ is working to confirm additional details about the fire. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.