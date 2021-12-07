SPOKANE, Wash. - The David Pettis murder trial is on day five with the first witness Tuesday testifying about the couple’s financial records.
The witnesses showed the jury printouts of the couple’s bank and loan statements. He provided records of one particular savings account that had a final balance of $20.11, which at one time had a max balance of more than $3,500.
The couple had multiple accounts, some separate. One basic checking account had a negative balance of $177 in June of 2018, the same time Peggy Pettis died. An account belonging to just Peggy also had a negative balance in the same time frame, according to bank records.
The witness went on to present a cash flow chart displaying deposits and withdrawals for the couple dating back 10 years. In 2017, the chart reflected money troubles with a significant drop.
The witness went on to show the jury the payouts that were going to multiple insurance companies. He read the name of each company to the jury, but couldn’t testify to what exactly each payment entailed.
On Monday, SCSO Detective Melville testified to finding records about multiple life insurance policies for Peggy Pettis’ with her husband as the beneficiary.
In June of 2018, the couple was making “five payments” to insurance companies according to the witness despite financial troubles. The witness compiled all of the Pettis accounts, incomes and records, added everything together and told the jury the current state of finances when Peggy died was in the red.
“The final dollar amount (for all of the couple’s accounts during June of 2018,) had a negative balance of more than 2,000.”
Next to testify was a rep from a life insurance agency who handled a policy for David and Peggy Pettis. The rep worked closely with Peggy for an approved policy for her of $150,000, with David Pettis as the beneficiary. David also sought to get coverage, but the rep testified she asked him to wait “30 to 60 days” until he was no longer taking hydrocodone for a shoulder injury.
A lethal amount of Hydrocodone found in an ice cream drink consumed by Peggy Pettis is what caused her death. What remains at the center of this trial is how it got there, and by whom.
The life insurance rep further testified that Peggy Pettis was willing to do whatever was needed to secure a policy for herself including going back to a doctor for an examination to get a better rate. She testified that David Pettis also emailed her that he was working to lose weight and improve his general health to ensure he could secure a policy for himself.