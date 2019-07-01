SPOKANE, WASH. - It's every parent's worse nightmare-- your child being ripped out of your arms by a complete stranger in a public place you thought was safe.
It almost happened at Hoopfest over the weekend. A mother was with her son and other kids waiting in line for food in Riverfront Park when police say 26-year-old Peter Wilson walked up to them.
Abi Garza was standing in line behind them and saw the whole thing.
"I was over by the teriyaki grill, and there was a kid next to me with his mom, and he's looking at the kid, and then he starts pointing at him. Then he starts walking towards the kid who is right in front of me," Garza told KHQ.
Court documents say Wilson asked the mother if the kids were hers. When she said they were, officers say Wilson grabbed the young boy around the waist and tried to pull him away, but the boy's mother wouldn't let go.
That's when Garza jumped in to help.
"They were tugging, and I just kind of got in the middle and pushed him off like trying to get his hands off the kid. Then everyone else picked up on it and like five guys came and just jumped on him," described Garza.
As people screamed at the commotion, Wilson fought back. Once they freed the little boy from his arms, several other witnesses, including Garza, tackled him to the ground and held him there until police showed up.
Moments later, he even tried fighting with police who managed to arrest him. Many people in Spokane are saying the six men who stepped in to help save the boy are heroes.
Garza says he just did what anyone would do.
"Well, I think we should all just help each other and be aware of what's going on," Garza said. "A lot of people just took off, and if that was your kid, you'd want them to help you. We should just take care of each other, and I think everyone there did that yesterday. it could have gotten ugly, but it didn't."