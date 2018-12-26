SPOKANE, Wash. - Megan Goldsmith was driving her kids to their father's house Christmas night, when she said she saw something that she wishes she could un-see.
Goldsmith told KHQ she had a clear view Tuesday night, at around 7:30, of a man walking right in front of a train by West 3rd and Sunset.
She said the man had walked up a small hill by the tracks, and then, she could hear the train breaks, squealing, and it's whistle blowing.
The man's name still hasn't been released, and he died at the hospital later that night.
Megan said it felt like a clip from a movie because of how fast it happened, but never expected to see something like that in real life.
KHQ's Stephanie Stevenson will have the full interview with her tonight at 5 pm.