AIRWAY HEIGHTS, Wash. - On Friday night. US-2 was closed for around three hours due to police activity after a body was reported in the road.
Airway Heights Police Department (AHPD) stated they received a call around 4:45 p.m. from someone who saw a man get out of his car on the highway and collapse. Arriving officers found the man unresponsive on the road and cordoned off the scene until paramedics arrived, who pronounced the man dead.
The cause of death remains under investigation, though AHPD Chief Brad Richmond neither confirmed nor denied a possible gunshot wound.
While it is typical for authorities to withhold details while a case remains under investigation determine what happened, the lack of explanation has led to speculation and confusion among residents.
Christopher Hall says he and his wife happened to be driving through the area before it was closed off and saw the man collapsed in the road in a pool of blood.
Having worked as an EMT and firefighter in the past in addition to 15 years in the military, Hall immediately pulled over to help the man. His wife has also worked 16 years in medicine as a anesthesiology assistant for surgereons. Between the two, Hall says they have 30 years of medical experience and are CPR certified, so there was no question they'd stop to help.
Hall says he checked for a pulse and found one, though it was faint. However, Hall says an sergeant at the scene told him to leave.
With their background in medicine, Hall says it was difficult for them to walk away. "It didn't feel right," he admits. "It felt wrong. But I'm not going to get in a physical fight with a police officer over trying to save someone's life."
The sergeant told Hall he had to leave so as not to contaminate a potential crime scene, but it was hard for him to comply.
"I refused to turn around and look," he says. "As soon as I walked past the body and the vehicle, I didn't turn around. I just threw my hands up in the air and some choice words and just kept walking."
While it weighs on him, Hall wanted to avoid a confrontation. "You won't let us do what we need to do, what choice do we have?" he recalls thinking. "I'm not just going to sit here and watch this man die."
According to Bradford, the sergeant at the scene ordered the Halls away, as well as an airman who had stopped to help as well, because practicing EMTs were pulling up to the scene at the time to handle it, and it was those first responders who confirmed the death.
At this time, a coroner will conduct an autopsy, and the cause of death will be released after confirmation from the Medical Examiner's Office. The identity of the victim is being withheld until that time.
The incident remains under investigation. If you have any information that could help investigators, you are encouraged to call Crime Check at 509-456-2233.