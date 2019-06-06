Witnesses attempt to chase armed suspect after South Hill purse snatching

SPOKANE, Wash. - Two people are still on the run after witnesses tried to chase down an armed suspect in a South Hill purse snatching.
According to the Spokane County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to the initial report of the purse theft on Wednesday, June 5 from the parking lot of Albertson's on 57th Avenue.
The victim said a man had taken her purse and gotten into a gold PT Cruiser-type vehicle with no license plates and fled the parking lot.
Deputies got additional information from a witness who was actively following the car near 62nd and Moran. Near 57th and Regal, it was reported that a male passenger pointed a gun at the witness. The driver was described as a white woman.
As deputies tried to intercept the suspects, another witness reported the car near 54th and Hatch. This witness said the suspect shot at him in a residential area between 46th and 53rd and between Perry and Crestline.
A deputy met up with the witness who said he lost the vehicle near 49th and Crestline area. He said the male passenger had an older-style revolver.
Deputies searched the area and were unable to find the suspected vehicle or any additional victims or witnesses.
A witness recovered the victim's purse after the suspects threw it out of the car in the 6200 block of S. Moran Drive. The victim confirmed some cash had been stolen but the rest of her property was recovered.
The man is described as white, 20-26 years old, 5'8"-6'00", 130-150 pounds with brown hair.
The woman is described as white, 28-40 years old, unknown height, 160-190 pounds with blonde hair.
Anyone who witnessed the incident, can help identify/locate the suspects or their vehicle, or have video surveillance that captures the route taken during the incident is urged to contact Detective Nate Bohanek at (509)477-3223.