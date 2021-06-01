COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - A tragic incident in Coeur d’Alene led to the death of a man on Monday. Witnesses said they came across a man lying in the street covered in blood sometime between 4:40 p.m. and 5:18 p.m.
“It was crazy because I drove up I was coming back from the beach and I saw a motorcycle here and a car here and a body obviously on the ground and I thought an accident happened,” said Danielle Prochaska, a neighbor who found the man.
What Danielle and her sister thought was a tragic accident, turned out to be something more sinister.
“My fiancé said that is a gunshot wound and the body was like I thought he was dead,” Prochaska said.
The victim was identified by family and friends as Gabe Casper, 20, and his unconscious body was found on the corner of Coeur d’Alene Ave and 23rd St. just a football field away from the backyard of Fernan Elementary School.
Monday afternoon, Coeur d'Alene Police arrested 19-year-old Matthew Holmberg in connection to the death.
“It was the scariest thing I have ever seen,” Prochaska said. “He had a holster but it was empty so police were asking if anyone removed a weapon. We were like no we didn’t even touch him.”
There is evidence that indicates whatever happened started blocks away from where Casper’s body was found.
There are still remnants of the trail of blood and we followed it for blocks. As we did neighbors came up to us, none willing to talk on camera but one man told us he was shocked a person could bleed so much when he saw the red-stained trail through his neighborhood.