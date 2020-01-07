KELLOGG, Idaho - Two witnesses of Tuesday's deadly avalanche on Silver Mountain spoke to KHQ's Hayley Guenthner about the terrifying moments.
The witnesses, who didn't want to be identified, described coming around a bend and seeing a large slide of snow that had broken loose from the crown of the mountain.
"As we came across, there was a woman who had been partially buried and dug herself out and she was screaming that there were two people buried underneath the avalanche," one of the witnesses said.
The witnesses, who are both physicians, then called 911 and waited for Ski Patrol to arrive.
It was a tragedy that struck just after the Wardner Peak area of the ski resort had been opened to the public, according to the witnesses. In fact, they'd heard crews performing avalanche mitigation earlier that morning.
"The people that were right behind us on that traverse were the ones that got buried," one of the witnesses said.
Later Tuesday afternoon, Silver Mountain confirmed one person had died in the avalanche and five others were rescued with minor injuries.
A search is still underway with probes and rescue dogs.
