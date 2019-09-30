UPDATE on SEPTEMBER 30 AT 7:08 PM:
SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Police and Washington State Patrol Troopers have deployed a robot and other resources to assist with the stand off.
Walnut Street and Second Ave. remained blocked off. Officers are asking the public to avoid the area.
PREVIOUS COVERAGE:
SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Police are asking the public to avoid the area of Second Ave. and Walnut Street near Downtown Spokane while officers and Washington State Patrol Troopers respond to reports of an armed suspect.
Westbound Second Ave. and northbound Walnut Street near the Tiki Lodge are closed to the public due to heavy police activity.
Avoid area of 2nd and Walnut. SPD is assisting WSP with an armed situation. w/b 2nd ave and Walnut n/b is closed.— Spokane Police (@SpokanePD) October 1, 2019
Witnesses said they saw a man armed with a handgun being chased by police. The man reportedly ran into the 76 gas station in the area, before officers told the witnesses to get down and then helped evacuate him from the area.
LATEST: I just spoke to a witness who describes a frightening scene. He says a man armed with a handgun was being chased by police and ran into the gas station here at 2nd and Cedar. He says he was told to get down, and then was evacuated by officers. @KHQLocalNews pic.twitter.com/rQCizDLhPm— Patrick Erickson KHQ (@patrickerickson) October 1, 2019
Information on the situation is limited. KHQ has a crew on scene working to gather more information.
This is a developing story and we will update this story when more information becomes available.