Spokane Police credit witnesses with aiding in the arrests of two convicted felons following a hit and run Sunday morning near 5th and Ray.
Spokane Police say witnesses told Crime Check the driver and passenger fled from the scene following the collision just before noon. Additional witnesses followed the two men who tried to enter a home near the scene of the crash.
Spokane Police say neighbors detained one of the suspects for officers before the other suspect was taken into custody a short distance away.
The driver, Harley M. James, was charged with hit and run and driving without an ignition interlock device. Police say James was found to have an outstanding felony warrant for possession of a controlled substance and an outstanding misdemeanor warrant for driving while suspended. James has a previous felony convictions for possession of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of a firearm.
The passenger, 27-year-old Joseph S. Williams, was found to be in possession of a large amount of drugs, money and other paraphernalia. According to Spokane Police, Williams was charged with possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute. On top of an outstanding warrant for escaping community custody, the Spokane Police Department said additional charges are pending against Williams. Williams has previous felony convictions, with his most recent being for vehicular assault and taking a motor vehicle without possession.
"SPD would like to thank the many witnesses who helped bring these fugitives into custody," Corporal Maplethorpe with the Spokane Police Department said in a release. "This incident is a great example of how bystanders can assist the police in keeping our community safe."
Spokane Police would still like to speak with anyone who witnesses the incident but has yet to talk with officers. If you saw it happen, you're asked to call Crime Check at 509-456-2233.
